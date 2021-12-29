Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $341,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.77. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.