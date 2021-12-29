CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0481 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $668.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

