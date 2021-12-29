Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

CG opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.