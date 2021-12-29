Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,961 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,835,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

