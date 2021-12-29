Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

