Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 56,972 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 739.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

