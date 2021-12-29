Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.19 and last traded at $78.44. Approximately 3,775,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,412,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

