Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.