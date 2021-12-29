Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.78 and last traded at $164.78. 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

