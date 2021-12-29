Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.46.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 1,002,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

