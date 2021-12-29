Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 5.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $75.93. 16,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,768,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.46.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.