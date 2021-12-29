Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.65

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.65 and last traded at $248.34, with a volume of 3959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.99.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.