Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.88

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 280883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

