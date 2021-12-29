ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $701,509.90

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $701,509.90 and approximately $3,907.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00345635 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.