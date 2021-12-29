Contrasting AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AnaptysBio and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Tricida has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.86%. Given Tricida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Risk & Volatility

AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio 6.87% 2.17% 2.02% Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $75.00 million 13.18 -$19.93 million $0.28 128.32 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.53

AnaptysBio has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Tricida on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle, Kevin J. Kinsella, and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

