Contrasting HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get HireQuest alerts:

This table compares HireQuest and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Rooshine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million 19.97 $5.36 million $0.80 25.10 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.