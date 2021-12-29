Contrasting Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoku and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35%

Risk & Volatility

Hoku has a beta of -14.32, meaning that its share price is 1,532% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.65 $77.26 million $2.67 32.25

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Summary

Integer beats Hoku on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

