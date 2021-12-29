Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Integer alerts:

This table compares Integer and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.65 $77.26 million $2.67 32.25 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -14.32, meaning that its stock price is 1,532% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integer and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%.

Summary

Integer beats Hoku on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.