Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $26.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

