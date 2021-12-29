Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $127,965,035. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.