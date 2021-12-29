Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

