Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.