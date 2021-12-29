Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 2,995 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.