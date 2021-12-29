Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Lowered by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.28% of Copa worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,701,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

