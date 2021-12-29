CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading 3.6% Higher

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.00 ($13.64) and last traded at €11.98 ($13.61). 86,244 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.56 ($13.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $409.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.