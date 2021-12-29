Cornichon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.96 or 0.07810579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.06 or 1.00024008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,969,749 coins and its circulating supply is 15,727,901 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

