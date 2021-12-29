Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $564.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

