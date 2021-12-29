Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

