Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

