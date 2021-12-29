Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Financial Analysis

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Learning and Chineseinvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and Chineseinvestors.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.80 $620,000.00 N/A N/A Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.00 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chineseinvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Creative Learning beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

