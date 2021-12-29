Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $217,829.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.