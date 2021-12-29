Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06.

