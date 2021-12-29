CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.81. 12,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

