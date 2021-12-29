Critical Comparison: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) vs. Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluent and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Thryv.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million 0.53 $2.21 million ($0.17) -12.29 Thryv $1.11 billion 1.25 $149.22 million $5.99 6.84

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Fluent on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

