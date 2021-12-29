Critical Survey: Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) & BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and BorgWarner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.06 $500.00 million $3.22 13.95

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner 5.07% 14.85% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Growth Capital Acquisition and BorgWarner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 1 6 5 0 2.33

BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

