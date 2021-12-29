CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.74.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.36. 65,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,816. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.84 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

