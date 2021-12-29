Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.49

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 4541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.13 million and a P/E ratio of -134.55.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

