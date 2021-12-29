Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012621 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00145087 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.16 or 0.00547392 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

