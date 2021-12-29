CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Reaches $837,443.80

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. CryptEx has a market cap of $837,443.80 and approximately $368.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.85 or 0.00020767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.59 or 1.00553662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.26 or 0.01191506 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

