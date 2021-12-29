Crypto Sports Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $143,024.38 and approximately $689.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.