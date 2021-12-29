Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $54,638.97

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $54,638.97 and approximately $525.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

