CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $14,663.48 and $3.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032154 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

