Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.85

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.97. Cue Health shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 4,543 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

