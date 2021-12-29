Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corning by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,644,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,909 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 193.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.4% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

