Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

