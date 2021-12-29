Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,795.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,694 shares of company stock worth $440,480,864. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

