Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $7,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

