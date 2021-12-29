Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

