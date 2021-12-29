Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 784,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $610.71 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.