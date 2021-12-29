Cyclone Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85,596.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $254.05 or 0.00542672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $85,596.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012197 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00143245 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,320 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

